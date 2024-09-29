Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Free Will, Agency and Existence
Free will is an illusive term which is difficult to define. This piece will attempt to clarify definitions and deal with the fallout of certain…
Sep 29
•
Leon Earl
3
Share this post
Free Will, Agency and Existence
www.dystopianmeditations.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
8
Fiction: A By-Product of Intellect?
A hypothesis that fictions are a necessary part of being an animal with intellect and exploring what the implications of this might be.
Sep 12
•
Leon Earl
2
Share this post
Fiction: A By-Product of Intellect?
www.dystopianmeditations.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
August 2024
Videogames Should Not be Games
A panoramic exploration of the way that games perpetuate addiction, making reference to the Attention Economy and Gamification, plus a call for more…
Aug 29
•
Leon Earl
4
Share this post
Videogames Should Not be Games
www.dystopianmeditations.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
Exploring Dark Themes in Fictional Media: Part 2
A discussion about the place that violence and dark themes should hold in fiction, particularly in visual media. This will be an expansive look…
Aug 15
•
Leon Earl
1
Share this post
Exploring Dark Themes in Fictional Media: Part 2
www.dystopianmeditations.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Exploring Dark Themes in Fictional Media: Part 1
A discussion about the place that violence and dark themes should hold in fiction, particularly in visual media.
Aug 8
•
Leon Earl
2
Share this post
Exploring Dark Themes in Fictional Media: Part 1
www.dystopianmeditations.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
The Ether (a short story)
A horror/thriller short story about a sophisticated virtual reality
Aug 1
•
Leon Earl
3
Share this post
The Ether (a short story)
www.dystopianmeditations.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
July 2024
An Overview of Philosophical Reasoning
Making philosophy a less daunting subject and offering some reasons to get involved
Jul 18
•
Leon Earl
3
Share this post
An Overview of Philosophical Reasoning
www.dystopianmeditations.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Game Addiction Through a Design Lens
How do videogame narrative elements contrast with ludic aspects in terms of their manipulation of player attention and affect?
Jul 14
•
Leon Earl
2
Share this post
Game Addiction Through a Design Lens
www.dystopianmeditations.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
The Monoliths (Chapter 1)
The first chapter from a novel I am writing (subject to change on full release)
Jul 14
•
Leon Earl
3
Share this post
The Monoliths (Chapter 1)
www.dystopianmeditations.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
What is Artificial Intelligence?
A short summary of AI and how it relates to articles on Dystopian Meditations
Jul 14
•
Leon Earl
2
Share this post
What is Artificial Intelligence?
www.dystopianmeditations.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Sacrificing Creativity on the Altar of Progress
A critique of the discourse around new types of artificial intelligence
Jul 14
•
Leon Earl
3
Share this post
Sacrificing Creativity on the Altar of Progress
www.dystopianmeditations.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
Meditations from a Dystopia: An Introduction
An introduction to Dystopian Meditations
Jul 14
•
Leon Earl
4
Share this post
Meditations from a Dystopia: An Introduction
www.dystopianmeditations.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
© 2024 Leon Earl
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts