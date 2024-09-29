Dystopian Meditations

August 2024

Videogames Should Not be Games
A panoramic exploration of the way that games perpetuate addiction, making reference to the Attention Economy and Gamification, plus a call for more…
  
Leon Earl
Exploring Dark Themes in Fictional Media: Part 2
A discussion about the place that violence and dark themes should hold in fiction, particularly in visual media. This will be an expansive look…
  
Leon Earl
Exploring Dark Themes in Fictional Media: Part 1
A discussion about the place that violence and dark themes should hold in fiction, particularly in visual media.
  
Leon Earl
The Ether (a short story)
A horror/thriller short story about a sophisticated virtual reality
  
Leon Earl
July 2024

An Overview of Philosophical Reasoning
Making philosophy a less daunting subject and offering some reasons to get involved
  
Leon Earl
Game Addiction Through a Design Lens
How do videogame narrative elements contrast with ludic aspects in terms of their manipulation of player attention and affect?
  
Leon Earl
The Monoliths (Chapter 1)
The first chapter from a novel I am writing (subject to change on full release)
  
Leon Earl
What is Artificial Intelligence?
A short summary of AI and how it relates to articles on Dystopian Meditations
  
Leon Earl
Sacrificing Creativity on the Altar of Progress
A critique of the discourse around new types of artificial intelligence
  
Leon Earl
Meditations from a Dystopia: An Introduction
An introduction to Dystopian Meditations
  
Leon Earl
