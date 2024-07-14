Introduction

Welcome to Dystopian Meditations! A space for interrogating a range of individual and global problems, with an aim to uncover positive and useful insights. I will draw from philosophy, fiction, experience and research, exploring my ideas through different media, such as stories and analysis. The topics addressed by each of these media will often overlap, but not every element of my fictional work will be allegorical. Stories and artworks can be great conduits of ideas and invite interesting critiques, but much of the original intention can be muddied during interpretation. I will more clearly present my views and concerns in my non-fiction articles, in order to strike a balance between clarity and expression.

Why “Dystopian Meditations”?

I chose the name ‘Dystopian Meditations’ because it evokes an image of a person meditating in a chaotic, dystopian world; able to supersede immediate desires and worries, despite being in an environment which feels indomitable. The word meditations also shares another meaning: the written works of a philosopher, illustrating their thoughts. Dystopian fiction and philosophy are some of my main interests and are quite complimentary; dystopias show us the worst futures conceivable, whilst philosophy teaches us how to avert them.

A case for thinking

At this point, you may be asking: what makes philosophy so useful? It is often considered a whimsical field detached from reality, and there is some truth to this; sometimes it takes our minds to places with little practicality. However, when paired with other fields of study or personal development, it can grant invaluable perspective. In my case, it wasn’t until I began to investigate philosophy (its methodologies in particular) that I discovered ways to properly organise my thoughts and not be overwhelmed by them. I find that just by exercising my ability to think effectively, it cures me of lingering nihilism and makes me feel more grounded. Even if I never improve an iota of the world’s problems, I will still reap the rewards of greater competence, contemplation and reason in day to day life.

Closing words

I still have much to learn and my thoughts will undoubtedly change and evolve. The ability to separate ideas from identity is one of the core skills of debate and one that I will reiterate throughout my writing. Therefore, my primary goal will not be to convert everyone to my thinking with every argument I make, but to encourage true open-mindedness and mutual learning. This careful approach seems necessary, for some of the most dividing conflicts of our day seem to arise from a lack of good-faith discussion and inadequate communication.

In all, I invite a collaborative effort, and the willingness to follow truth and empathy, wherever they may take us.

Thank you for reading!